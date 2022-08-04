scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket launched with US Space Force satellite

United Launch Allaince's Atlas V launched with the US Space Force's SBIRS GEO 6 satellite from the

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 4, 2022 6:04:18 pm
A ULA Atlas V rocket launching with a space force SBIRS geo 6 satelliteThe rocket carries a US Space Force SBIRS GEO 6 satellite. (Image credit: United Launch Alliance / Twitter)

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) has launched an Atlas V rocket with the sixth and final Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO 6) spacecraft for the United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command. The ULA is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing. The rocket launched from the Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 6.29 AM EDT (3.59 PM IST).

SBIRS is an early missile warning system that will be the successor to the Defense Support Program, whose first satellite launch took place in the 1950s. SBIRS will consist of a constellation of three satellites in geosynchronous orbit and two other classified satellites on highly elliptical orbits around the poles.

The first satellite of the constellation launched in 2011 and before SBIRS-6, the most recent launch was SBIRS-5 in 2021.

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, the SBIRS constellation has a continuous view of the whole of Earth’s surface, which it will image every 10 seconds, while searching for infrared activity heat signatures. This helps it detect missile launches fast while also helping identify missile type, burnout velocity, trajectory and likely point of impact.

The US Space Force is the sixth and newest department of the US military after its Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force. It was established on December 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorisation Act was signed into law. The creation of the Space Force came from the recognition that Space was going to be an important national security imperative in the future.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 06:04:18 pm

Most Popular

1

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

2

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

3

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

4

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

5

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected
Shyam Saran writes

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected

Premium
Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Explained

What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement