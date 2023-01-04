scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

CES 2023: Unistellar’s Equinox 2 telescope lets amateur astronomers take great images

Unistellar's new Equinox 2 automatically points itself at celestial objects that the user can select using the telescope's mobile app.

Unistellar equinoxThe Unistellar Equinox 2 weighs about 9 kilograms and has a battery life that will last for around 11 hours. (Image credit: Unistellar)

At CES 2023, French computer-connected telescope manufacturer Unistellar unveiled its latest Equinox 2 telescope. The telescope can automatically point at stars, nebulas, galaxies and other galactic objects based on users’ selections on the telescope’s smartphone app.

The Equinox 2 also features Unistellar’s Smart Light Pollution Reduction feature aimed at allowing users in dense urban settings to capture views of distant galaxies by digitally removing the negative effects of light pollution. The telescope uses a combination of stacking and live processing to allow users to observe distant cosmic objects, including planets within our solar system.

In essence, the Equinox 2 is aimed at amateur astronomers, who don’t yet have the expertise required to point the telescope at the right location in the sky, capture exposures, and manually stack the images. According to Unistellar, users will be able to observe the great red spot on Jupiter and the gas giant’s coloured bands within just minutes using the telescope.

Unistellar’s Equinox 2 weighs a total of nine kilograms and has a mirror diameter of 114 mm. It can capture images with a resolution of up to six megapixels and has a focal length of 450 mm. It has a field of view that covers 34 by 47 arcminutes. The telescope’s battery offers 11 hours of usage. The French company known for its computer-connected telescopes has an extensive database that covers over 37 million stars and over 5,000 celestial objects.. The Equinox 2 comes with a 64GB inbuilt storage capacity. Unistellar’s Equinox 2 is currently available for pre-orders and will cost $2,499.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 17:05 IST
