scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Britain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch

Britain issued its first spaceport licence on Wednesday as it looks to become Europe's leading space industry player.

Virgin orbit | UK spaceportA modified Boeing 747 takes flight carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave, California, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo

Britain issued its first spaceport licence on Wednesday, paving the way for the country’s maiden satellite launch later this year as it looks to become Europe’s leading space industry player. The licence was issued to Spaceport Cornwall.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the UK regulator, also said it was in “very advanced stages” with Virgin Orbit , Richard Branson’s small satellite service provider, for additional licences needed for the launch itself.

The issue of the spaceport licence to the site in Newquay, Cornwall, puts Britain one step closer to becoming the first country in Europe from where satellites can be launched into orbit.

The first UK launch is expected before the end of the year, the UK Space Agency’s deputy chief executive, Ian Annett, said in a CAA statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC
immigration image

Virgin Orbit plans to use a modified Boeing 747 with a rocket attached under its wing. Once in flight, the rocket will set off, taking small satellites into orbit in what is known as a horizontal launch.

Britain has a large space industry employing 47,000 people who build more satellites than anywhere outside the United States. Adding launch capabilities will boost the economy by 3.8 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) over the next decade, the government estimates.

Also read |The Indian space-tech startup that’s building 3D-printed rocket engines

The CAA said Spaceport Cornwall had demonstrated it had met the appropriate safety, security and environmental requirements to become a spaceport.

Advertisement

“This is another major milestone to enable this country to become a leading launch nation,” CAA Chief Executive Richard Moriarty said.

Virgin Orbit is now hoping to gain regulatory approval for launch and range licences in a matter of weeks, which would give it the green light for the first launch from Cornwall, in south west England.

Billionaire Branson, the founder of the Virgin Atlantic airline, said in October that Virgin Orbit would carry out its first launch from European soil within six weeks.

Advertisement

The CAA is also processing applications from a range of other spaceports and operators, it said, and has started an environmental consultation for SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands, north of Scotland.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 03:34:54 pm
Next Story

MrBeast is now the most followed on YouTube. What’s the secret to his success?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement