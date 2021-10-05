scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

The project targets a 2028 launch with a landing in 2033, a five-year journey in which the spacecraft will travel some 3.6 billion kilometers.

By: AP | Dubai (uae) |
October 5, 2021 6:29:11 pm
The UAE launched a new project to explore the asteroid belt (Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed)

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation’s ambitious space program.

The UAE’s Space Agency said it will partner with the Laboratory for Atmospheric Science and Physics at the University of Colorado on the project. It declined to immediately offer a cost for the effort.

The project comes after the Emirates successfully put its Amal, or ‘Hope’, probe in orbit around Mars in February. The car-size Amal cost $200 million to build and launch. That excludes operating costs at Mars. The Emirates plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024.

The country, which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, also has set the ambitious goal to build a human colony on Mars by 2117.

