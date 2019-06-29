Total Solar Eclipse on July 2: Here is everything you need to know

Total Solar Eclipse/Surya Grahan 2019: The world will be gearing up to watch a total solar eclipse on Tuesday, July 2. The upcoming solar eclipse is likely to last for four minutes and 33 seconds. This is going to be the only total solar eclipse which will be taking place during this year.

The July 2 solar eclipse is likely to last longer than the two minutes and 40 seconds solar eclipse which happened in August 2017. The solar eclipse will be going through a 6,000-mile path, however, only a narrow zone of the Pacific Ocean and South America comes in the path of totality, according to a report by The Weather Channel.

According to the report, the solar eclipse will cast a dark shadow over some parts of Chile and Argentina and remote areas of South Pacific. a partial eclipse will be visible in the neighbouring countries in South America.

According to Space.com report, most of the eclipse will be happening over the Pacific, with the partial eclipse starting at 12:55pm EDT (10:25pm Indian Standard Time).

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth are all in a straight line in such a way that the Moon blocks the Sun’s rays from reaching the Earth.

The majority of this solar eclipse’s path will be falling over the South Pacific Ocean, starting at sunrise local time about 2,175 miles (or 4,000 kms) east-northeast of Wellington, New Zealand, according to Space.com report.

The solar eclipse’s umbra will be in contact with the earth for 161 minutes but only during its final four minutes it will make a second landfall reaching central Chile at 04:39pm local time. From there, the shadow will go towards the east-southeast direction through central Argentina.

The path of totality will eventually come to an end just before reaching the Río de la Plata and Uruguay and then it will lift off the earth at sunset and return back to space, the Space.com report added.

Since this solar eclipse will be occurring at a time when it is going to be night here in India, the solar eclipse will not be visible in our country.