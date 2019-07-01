Total solar eclipse July 2019 date, timings in India: Five things to keep in mind

Solar Eclipse July 2019 Date and Time in India: The world is about to witness a total solar eclipse on July 2, which is likely to last a total of four minutes and 33 seconds. The upcoming eclipse will be the sole total solar eclipse to take place this year.

Advertising

As per a report by The Weather Channel, the eclipse will be going through a 6,000-mile path but only a narrow zone of the Pacific Ocean and South America comes in the path of totality. It means people from only a handful of countries will be able to witness it directly. Here are five things that you need to know about the upcoming total solar eclipse:

How does the total solar eclipse occur?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is between the Sun and Earth so that the visible disk of the Sun is blocked by the Moon casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. In the case of a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s light.

Total solar eclipse: Timing in India

According to space.com, most of the solar eclipse will be happening over the South Pacific Ocean. The partial eclipse will start at 12:55 pm EDT, which is 10:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). As obvious, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India, but there a number of stream options available to watch it online.

Advertising

As per Indian Standard Time, the full eclipse will begin at 11:31 pm on July 2 at the first location to see the full eclipse and last till 12:52 am on July 3 at the last location to see the full eclipse.

Solar eclipse visible in countries

The starting point of the eclipse will be from 4,000 km east-northeast of Wellington, New Zealand, from where it will make the second landfall reaching central Chile, reported Space.com. From there, the shadow will go towards east-southeast direction through central Argentina and will eventually come to an end just before reaching Uruguay.

So, the total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Chile and Argentina only. A partial solar eclipse will be visible in countries like Ecuador, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

How to watch the total solar eclipse online

As already mentioned, the solar eclipse will be occurring during night time (as per IST) so it will not be visible in India. However, those want to see can log on to the website of the Exploratorium museum.

The museum based in San Francisco will stream the solar eclipse 2019 live all the way from the National Science Foundation’s Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile. The live stream will kick off at 12:23pm PST (12:53 am India time).

Also read | Total Solar Eclipse on July 2: Here is all you need to know

The museum also has a dedicated app for the total solar eclipse on iOS and Android. Users can download the same to watch the live stream of the total solar eclipse.

Do not use ordinary sunglasses to see a solar eclipse

If you are in a part of the world where you can directly witness the total solar eclipse or a partial solar eclipse, remember not to see it with naked eyes. Use only solar eclipse glasses to see the event and not the ordinary sunglasses or polaroid filters.