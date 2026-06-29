Total Solar Eclipse on August 12, 2026: Will it be visible in India? Here’s what to know

Solar Eclipse 2026: According to NASA, the Sun will be eclipsed by the Moon for less than two minutes. (Image: Canva)

Solar Eclipse August 2026: There will be a total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun entirely, and the areas on Earth in the centre of the Moon’s shadow at the time witness a total solar eclipse.

For those who are within the Moon’s shadow but outside the path of totality, the Moon will never completely block out the Sun, meaning that people in these regions will only experience a partial solar eclipse.

During a partial or total solar eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection.