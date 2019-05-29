Total Solar Eclipse 2019 Date, Timings: The next solar eclipse to take place on July 2

Toggle Menu Sections
Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse 2019 Date and Time in India: The upcoming solar eclipse will take place on July 2, 2019, in the southern hemisphere. Here is what you need to know.

Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse 2019 Date and Time: People of the earth are all set to witness a total solar eclipse on July 2, 2019. The upcoming solar eclipse is expected to last for four minutes and 33 seconds, which longer than the two minutes and 40 seconds eclipse that took place in August 2017.

This will be the only total solar eclipse that will be taking place this year. According to a Bloomberg report, the solar eclipse will begin off the coast of New Zealand, with Chile and Argentina directly in the path of totality.

The visibility of the solar eclipse will vary depending on the region you’re in. According to Space.com report, most of the eclipse will be happening over the Pacific, with the partial eclipse starting at 12:55pm EDT (10:25pm Indian Standard Time). The total solar eclipse will first make landfall over Oeno Island, in the South Pacific Ocean, at 10:24am local time. It will reach the coast of Chile by 4:39 local time and then move southeast.

The report further says that the eclipse will barely miss Cordoba and Buenos Aires in Argentina, as well as Montevideo in Uruguay, before heading to the Atlantic Ocean at 5:40pm local time. The length of the eclipse is expected to be nearly double the length of the one that took place in August 2017.

As this solar eclipse will be happening at a time when its night in India, the solar eclipse will not be visible in the country. In case if you happen to miss out this solar eclipse, then the next one is likely to happen in December 2020.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth are in a straight line in such a way that the Moon blocks the Sun’s rays from reaching the Earth.

