Total lunar eclipse and blood moon on July 27: Here’s why this event is unique

Total lunar eclipse, blood moon on July 27: Three celestial events will play out simultaneously in the night sky: a total lunar eclipse, a blood moon. (Image Source: AP)

Total lunar eclipse, blood moon on July 27: The month of July will end with a unique celestial phenomena: a total lunar eclipse, a blood moon, which will be the longest one of the century. These events will play out simultaneously over the night sky, on the final hours of July 27, and the early hours of July 28. While all events will not be visible worldwide, India will fall under the zone in which the blood moon, lunar eclipse will be visible.

There are many reasons for this event being a one-of-a-kind occurrence. Here are the most important factors to note about the Lunar eclipse on July 27.

Total lunar eclipse on July 27: Longest lunar eclipse in 100 years

Over the night of July 27, and July 28, stargazers will be able to catch a glimpse of the longest lunar eclipse in over a century. There are two factors responsible for this event. On the one hand, during its orbit, the Moon will be at its furthest distance from the Earth. This will make the Moon’s revolution around our planet seem slower than usual.

In addition, it will also fall under the region over which the Earth casts its shadow, called the Umbra. Due to these factors, the Moon will remain shielded from the Sun for a longer duration than usual, and reflect red light off its surface, giving rise to the ‘blood moon’.

Total lunar eclipse on July 27: Second blood moon of 2018

On July 27, residents of the Earth will be witness to the year’s second blood moon. This follows the super blue blood moon that played out on the night of January 31 across many parts of the world. While this event may not seem as dramatic in comparison, the Moon will still be observed in hues of scarlet red.

The Moon receives its ‘blood red’ colour from a scientific phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. In this process, if any interference come in the way of a beam of light, the rays in the beam gets scattered, and reflect different colours.

In space, most colours cannot travel large distances, and only red light can be clearly seen over millions of kilometres. As the Moon continues to move towards the centre of the Earth’s shadow, and then away from it, red light will bounce off its surface in different proportions. Blood moon, though, refers to the brightest shade of red, that the Moon will reflect at the height of the lunar eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse on July 27: Entire event will be visible in India

The total lunar eclipse and blood moon will play out in select regions of the world, as North America and the north-western parts of South America will not be able to witness the event. Most of Europe, western Africa, Australia, China, Japan and many parts of Siberia will witness portions of the eclipse.

Viewers in India will be able to witness the entire event, though some parts of the North-East might miss out on some of the action. The Middle East, west and central Asia, as well as major parts of Africa will join India in spotting these celestial phenomena. The blood moon and total lunar eclipse will being from 11.43 pm on July 27, and end on 5.34 am on July 28.

