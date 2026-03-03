This afternoon, Earth will cast its shadow on the Moon

Tonight, skywatchers around the world will witness one of the most beautiful and ancient celestial dances: a total lunar eclipse. This astronomical event occurs when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow upon our nearest neighbor in space. Because Earth blocks the direct sunlight, only light filtered through Earth’s atmosphere reaches the Moon — and that light takes on a deep coppery or reddish hue. Astronomers call this phenomenon a “blood moon.”

What makes tonight’s eclipse special is not just its beauty, but its rarity. It will be the only total lunar eclipse visible until at least late 2028, meaning tonight’s sky show is worth making time for.

Why the Moon Turns Red

The science behind a lunar eclipse is simple yet elegant. As Earth’s shadow sweeps across the Moon, the bright face we normally see gradually darkens. But the Moon never goes completely black. Instead, Earth’s atmosphere bends (or refracts) sunlight, filtering out shorter blue wavelengths and allowing longer red wavelengths to fall on the Moon’s surface. This red glow is the same reason sunsets look reddish on Earth.

If you’ve ever watched sunset colours spread across the sky, tonight’s blood moon is the same process – just on a cosmic canvas. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye: you don’t need special glasses or filters. Just find a dark spot, face the rising or risen Moon, and look up.

When and Where to Watch

Tonight’s total lunar eclipse will unfold slowly over several hours. According to scientific tracking, the phenomenon began early today and will reach full totality – when the Moon is deepest in Earth’s shadow – for about 58 minutes around local peak times.

People across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and the Americas will see the eclipse at different phases of the night or evening, depending on their time zone. In parts of India, the Moon will rise already in eclipse, allowing viewers to catch the final, reddish phase as night falls.

No telescope is needed; binoculars or a small camera can make the experience more vivid, but even unaided eyes will see the Moon gradually dim and redden as Earth’s shadow engulfs it.

A Moment Shared Across Space and Time

Watching a lunar eclipse is a human tradition that stretches back thousands of years, long before telescopes or even written history. Ancient civilizations looked skyward and wove stories about these events.

One such story comes from the indigenous Māori of New Zealand, who traditionally saw a lunar eclipse as the result of the Moon being swallowed by a giant celestial taniwha (mythical creature). According to some tellings, the community would shout, sing or make noise until the Moon re-emerged, believing the sound would encourage its escape. Astronomers today laugh at this myth, but for the Māori it was a way to make sense of an awe-inspiring cosmic event and bring people together as it unfolded.

Looking Through a Scientific Lens

Lunar eclipses like tonight’s are not just pretty; they are scientifically valuable. Because Earth’s atmosphere bends light toward the Moon, the exact shade and brightness of the eclipse can subtly tell scientists about the conditions of our atmosphere — including dust, pollution and volcanic aerosols that influence how light is filtered. In this way, lunar eclipses act as natural probes of Earth’s own environment.

NASA explains that total lunar eclipses occur when the Moon’s near side completely passes into Earth’s darkest shadow (the umbra). Because the Moon moves relatively slowly in its orbit, this total phase can last for nearly an hour or more, giving skywatchers plenty of time to enjoy the spectacle.

Myths, Culture and Curiosity

Throughout history, people have attached a wide range of meanings to lunar eclipses. from omens and portents to moments of celebration and ritual. In India, where today’s eclipse coincides with the festival of Holi season, many cultures observe traditional customs and beliefs during eclipse hours, including fasting or prayer. Astrologers often interpret these events as times of reflection or transformation.

Modern science offers a gentle corrective: there is no evidence that lunar eclipses directly affect human health. You can enjoy the view safely with friends, family and curious neighbours alike. In fact, the only thing that may feel different during a lunar eclipse is your own sense of connection to the sky.

In many parts of India, a long-standing belief holds that lunar eclipses release “harmful rays” that can contaminate food, affect pregnant women, or disturb the body’s balance. Families may cover cooked meals, avoid eating during the eclipse, or stay indoors until the event has passed. These practices arise from ancient cosmological traditions in which eclipses were associated with the demon Rahu swallowing the Moon: a powerful and unsettling image in pre-scientific times. Modern astronomy, however, makes it clear that a lunar eclipse involves nothing more than Earth’s shadow falling on the Moon. No new radiation is produced, no mysterious energies are emitted, and no measurable change occurs in the sunlight or moonlight reaching Earth beyond a temporary dimming. The eclipse is a geometric alignment, not a source of danger, a reminder of how cultural storytelling once helped people interpret dramatic sky events, long before the physics was understood.

A shared celestial event

One of the remarkable things about a total lunar eclipse is that it bridges both science and human experience. You don’t need a degree in astrophysics to enjoy it. You just need to look up. Whether it’s the redness of the Moon that captures your eye, the knowledge of Earth’s shadow stretching across space, or the simple joy of sharing the moment with others, tonight’s eclipse is a reminder that we live on a planet that is part of a larger cosmic choreography.

As you watch the Moon slowly dip into Earth’s shadow, remember this: for billions of people across the globe over millennia, this exact dance has played out again and again. Tonight, you are part of that tradition, a community of skywatchers united by curiosity, awe and the silent poetry of the sky.



Shravan Hanasoge is an astrophysicist at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.