Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved

For a long time, scientists believed that the biggest ancestors of today’s kangaroos were simply too heavy to hop. It is considered that these prehistoric marsupials were capable of weighing as much as 250 kilograms. This enabled past studies to claim that their joints and tendons would not have been capable of managing the stress brought about by hopping. This idea has now been challenged by a new study that is offering a fresh point of view on these giant kangaroos.

Research published in the scientific journal, Scientific Reports, by Jones, along with her team, hoped to take a careful look at how these ancient beasts may have gotten about. Instead of making assumptions based on the size of the beasts, the size of modern kangaroos in relation to the extinct ones was compared. The researchers analysed the hindlimbs of 94 living kangaroos and wallabies, alongside 40 fossil specimens that represent 63 different species, including members of the giant kangaroo genus Protemnodon. These animals lived during the Pleistocene era, a time that stretched from around 2.6 million to nearly 12,000 years ago.