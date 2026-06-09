Drinking tomato-soy juice may help reduce inflammation: Study

This is mainly owing to the juice being rich in plant compounds that are beneficial for health. (Image credit- Canva)

Inflammation, if not looked into, can lead to a variety of diseases. While there are numerous supplements and diet regimens that claim to offer an easy fix, researchers from The Ohio State University claim that there is a simpler antidote.

A new study led by Dr Jessica Cooperstone has found that drinking tomato-soya juice may help reduce chronic inflammation, which is known to trigger long-term diseases. This is mainly owing to the juice being rich in plant compounds that are beneficial for health.

The key ingredients of the juice, lycopene and soy isoflavones, which are in high concentrations, are among the two plant compounds that were earlier found to have antioxidant and inflammatory properties. When compared to a regular tomato juice that did not contain these compounds, the tomato-soy juice significantly reduced blood levels of three markers linked to systemic inflammation throughout the body.