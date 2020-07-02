This black hole devours almost one Sun in a day

This black hole was discovered back in 2018 and is located in the centre of a galaxy called SMSS J215728.21-360215.1 (J2157 for short), which is billions of light-years away from us. (Image: ESO/M. Kornmesser) This black hole was discovered back in 2018 and is located in the centre of a galaxy called SMSS J215728.21-360215.1 (J2157 for short), which is billions of light-years away from us. (Image: ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Scientists have found out that one of the largest known black holes in the Universe, which is around 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, devours almost one Sun’s worth of mass every day. This is also the fastest-growing black hole in the entire Universe as of now, due to which it has been classified as an ultramassive black hole.

According astronomer Christopher Onken of Australian National University, “The black hole’s mass is also about 8,000 times bigger than the black hole in the centre of the Milky Way.” “If the Milky Way’s black hole wanted to grow that fat, it would have to swallow two thirds of all the stars in our galaxy,” he added.

This black hole was discovered back in 2018 and is located in the centre of a galaxy called SMSS J215728.21-360215.1 (J2157 for short), which is billions of light-years away from us. At the time when the black hole was discovered, it had a mass of around 20 billion solar masses and had an accretion rate of at least half a solar mass a day.

Since then, astronomers have taken new measurements and according to the revised numbers the J2157* black hole has a Schwarzschild radius of around 670 astronomical units (AU). It is over five times the size of our Solar System.

J2157* black hole is not the largest black hole that has been discovered. It is beat by an ultramassive black hole with a size of around 40 billion solar masses located at the heart of the galaxy Holm 15A, around 700 million light-years away. There is also an ultramassive black hole powering the quasar TON 618 at 66 billion solar masses, 10.4 billion light-years away.

