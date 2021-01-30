The world’s biggest drone, Ravn X will send satellites into space on a rocket

The Ravn X drone is said to be 80 feet long and 18 feet tall and is said to be driven by Aevum's proprietary software ( image source : Aevum )

Aevum believes its Ravn X drone which is said to be the world’s biggest drone, is now capable of sending low-Earth orbit satellites into space, and it will cost less than it takes companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX to do so.

The drone is said to be 80 feet long and 18 feet tall and is said to be driven by Aevum’s proprietary software.

According to a report by CNET, the drone would fly itself to a specified altitude, where it would launch a rocket that would be carrying a payload of small satellites. Aevum spoke about the launch system being 70 percent reusable and the company’s CEO Jay Skylus is hoping to get that close to 100 percent.

Aevum also spoke about the company having secured more than $1 billion in launch contracts, which includes a contract with the US Space Force to deliver 360 satellites to low Earth orbit. Stylus said that could happen as soon as this year.

The Ravn X is part of Aevum’s autonomous aerial launch system which would involve a fully autonomous, self-flying, self-operating, and self-managing intelligent system.