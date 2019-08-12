The Perseids meteor shower is on till August 13: Here’s everything to know

The Perseids meteor shower will be visible till August 13. This is an annual shower courtesy of comet Swift-Tuttle, and the Perseids appear in the sky each July-August. They are visible in the Northern Hemisphere and can be viewed in skies all across.

The Perseids meteors appears as streaks of light in the sky. These start around late July and will peak on August 12 night to August 13. The meteor shower appears as the Earth passes through the cosmic dust left by the comet Swift-Tuttle.

While the Perseid shower is one which has the best visibility given it takes place in August and this is when the summer skies are clear, but this year the event is coinciding with a full Moon. According to NASA, this will reduce the meteor rates from over 60 per hour down to 15-20 per hour. According to NASA’s page, the “Perseids are rich in bright meteors and fireballs,” and despite the full Moon it is worth watching these.

When will Perseid meteor be visible in the sky? How to watch

NASA recommends you best “stay up late or wake up early” on the nights of August 11, 12 and 13. The Perseids are best seen between about 2 am local time and dawn, according to the space agency. The Perseids are visible all over the sky.

NASA also says that on the nights of the peak event, which is August 12-13, there will be only a few minutes of dark sky to see Perseids. Going out after dark at around 9 pm local time will show the Perseids, but you won’t be able to see as many as you would in the early morning hours.

The US space agency has another tip for all those planning to watch the meteor shower. “Let your eyes become adjusted to the dark (it takes about 30 minutes) – you’ll see more meteors that way,” they say. It is recommended that you keep that smartphone screen away as bright screens will negatively affect your night vision and also reduces the number of meteors you can spot.

Live stream for Perseids: How to watch in India

In case you live in a city and going out late at night is not a possibility, NASA also has a live stream for the Perseids meteor shower. According to the NASA website, the space agency plans to have a live broadcast from a camera in Huntsville, Alambama. Keep in mind these are black and white cameras.

This will be shown on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook starting. This will start around 8 mp ET on August 12, which is 5.30 am IST on August 13. But the good new is that it will continue until the early hours of August 13. You can see the Perseid shower in India from the NASA Facebook Watch page on your desktop or computer or mobile given by the time the NASA stream starts, the day would have begun in India thanks to the time difference.

Why the name Perseids?

As NASA explains, Meteor showers take their name from the location of the radiant. The Perseid radiant is in the constellation Perseus. To give another example, the Geminid meteor shower, which is observed each December, is named for a radiant in the constellation Gemini.