The parasitic fungus that encourages houseflies to mate with ‘corpses’

Updated: July 20, 2022 5:12:14 pm
A fungus that controls houseflies, and then encourages the non-infected ones to mate with dead flies? This is what researchers discovered when they studied a widespread parasitic fungus called Entomophthora muscae. While the fungus’ ability to control the dying housefly was known, this is the first time that researchers observed an ability to impact mating behaviour.
Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences discovered after the death of the host fly, the fungus secretes compounds that attract other male flies who then try to mate with the corpse. This is what also helps the fungus infect a new host. The research has been published in Nature’s ISME Journal.
In a normal trajectory, once the spores of the fungus land on a fly, it starts consuming the fly’s internal organs for nutrients. After a few days, the fungus takes over the fly’s behaviour and forces it to fly or crawl to a higher position to latch on to something before the fly eventually dies. The fungus also makes the infected fly raise its wings so that its abdomen is exposed, allowing the spores to disperse. Typically, these spores land on another fly as they are dispersed from a higher location. And while this spreading of spores was known, its tendency to control mating behaviour is a new observation.
“We already knew that spores disperse from the cadaver of the infected fly, so that it can land on other flies. But it has also been observed that other flies sometimes come to inspect the dead fly. In some rare instances, it has been observed that some male flies even try to mate with infected female cadavers,” Henrik H. De Fine Licht, associate professor at the University of Copenhagen and corresponding author of the study, told indianexpress.com over a video interaction.
Subscriber Only Stories
“When we held up the cadavers, we could sense a strong smell coming from them, getting even stronger the longer the fly was dead. We then used sonography to find out that yes, the male flies are detecting the smell and responding to it,” De Fine Licht added.
The researchers designed an experiment where a living housefly was kept in a container which was attached to a Y-shaped tube that had two exits. One exit led to a fly corpse that was infected and another led to a corpse that was not infected. The researchers observed that male houseflies held a strong preference for the infected corpse.
“It is a combination of the odours emitted by the fungus and other factors, including whether the cadaver is female, that attracts the flies. With infected female cadavers, we saw a 60 per cent chance that the male fly would try to mate and get infected whereas we only saw a small 15 per cent chance with male cadavers. There was also a higher chance of the fly being attracted the longer the cadaver was dead,” said De Fine Licht.
Houseflies are known to be vectors of a variety of diseases that affect humans, so this fungus could provide an important tool to control their populations. But the fungus itself is difficult to handle, so De Fine Licht believes the volatile compounds that it creates could be replicated to attract and kill houseflies.
Scientists don’t yet know how Entomophthora muscae can take over the behaviour of infected hosts. According to De Fine Licht, the answer to that could open the door towards a better understanding of insect behaviour, maybe even allowing humans to eventually control insects.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Telangana: TRS takes to streets, Twitter against GST on packaged milk, dairy products
Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list
Baby elephants play on the road as parents forage at night. Watch video
FPIs, mutual funds increase stake in Paytm
Brie Larson was a vision in a custom Oscar de la Renta cape dress at Disneyland Paris; see pics
The parasitic fungus that encourages houseflies to mate with ‘corpses’
The Meena factor: Vasundhara Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can’t ignore Kirodi Lal
Punjab: Woman’s body found stuffed inside iron box, husband arrested
Vivo T1X launched in India at Rs 11,999: All you need to know
ITC will continue to deliver robust growth: Puri
IGNOU June TEE 2022 hall ticket released; steps to download
Magnus Carlsen not to defend World Chess Championship title in 2023