scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The parasitic fungus that encourages houseflies to mate with ‘corpses’

After it infects a housefly, the fungus takes control of the host's behaviour within days, essentially turning the housefly into a 'zombie'.

Written by Sethu Pradeep | Thalassery |
Updated: July 20, 2022 5:12:14 pm
A male fly attempting to mate with a dead female fly. The fungus can be seen here growing out of the dead fly's abdomen. (Image credit: Filippo Castelucci/ University of Copenhagen)

A fungus that controls houseflies, and then encourages the non-infected ones to mate with dead flies? This is what researchers discovered when they studied a widespread parasitic fungus called Entomophthora muscae. While the fungus’ ability to control the dying housefly was known, this is the first time that researchers observed an ability to impact mating behaviour.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences discovered after the death of the host fly, the fungus secretes compounds that attract other male flies who then try to mate with the corpse. This is what also helps the fungus infect a new host. The research has been published in Nature’s ISME Journal.

In a normal trajectory, once the spores of the fungus land on a fly, it starts consuming the fly’s internal organs for nutrients. After a few days, the fungus takes over the fly’s behaviour and forces it to fly or crawl to a higher position to latch on to something before the fly eventually dies. The fungus also makes the infected fly raise its wings so that its abdomen is exposed, allowing the spores to disperse. Typically, these spores land on another fly as they are dispersed from a higher location. And while this spreading of spores was known, its tendency to control mating behaviour is a new observation.

Also Read |The need for diversity in genome sequencing

“We already knew that spores disperse from the cadaver of the infected fly, so that it can land on other flies. But it has also been observed that other flies sometimes come to inspect the dead fly. In some rare instances, it has been observed that some male flies even try to mate with infected female cadavers,” Henrik H. De Fine Licht, associate professor at the University of Copenhagen and corresponding author of the study, told indianexpress.com over a video interaction.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...

“When we held up the cadavers, we could sense a strong smell coming from them, getting even stronger the longer the fly was dead. We then used sonography to find out that yes, the male flies are detecting the smell and responding to it,” De Fine Licht added.

The researchers designed an experiment where a living housefly was kept in a container which was attached to a Y-shaped tube that had two exits. One exit led to a fly corpse that was infected and another led to a corpse that was not infected. The researchers observed that male houseflies held a strong preference for the infected corpse.

“It is a combination of the odours emitted by the fungus and other factors, including whether the cadaver is female, that attracts the flies. With infected female cadavers, we saw a 60 per cent chance that the male fly would try to mate and get infected whereas we only saw a small 15 per cent chance with male cadavers. There was also a higher chance of the fly being attracted the longer the cadaver was dead,” said De Fine Licht.

Houseflies are known to be vectors of a variety of diseases that affect humans, so this fungus could provide an important tool to control their populations. But the fungus itself is difficult to handle, so De Fine Licht believes the volatile compounds that it creates could be replicated to attract and kill houseflies.

Scientists don’t yet know how Entomophthora muscae can take over the behaviour of infected hosts. According to De Fine Licht, the answer to that could open the door towards a better understanding of insect behaviour, maybe even allowing humans to eventually control insects.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air

LWE violence down in country, but security force personnel deaths rising in Chhattisgarh: Govt

LWE violence down in country, but security force personnel deaths rising in Chhattisgarh: Govt

SC refers Sena, rebel MLAs' pleas to larger bench, says petitions raise constitutional questions

SC refers Sena, rebel MLAs' pleas to larger bench, says petitions raise constitutional questions

Ex-minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA
Kerala

Ex-minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
ICYMI

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement