Why scientists are sending hundreds of Texas grape seeds to the ISS

Scientists will then compare the two groups, looking at differences in growth, vine, and wine grape performance and genetics between the seeds that travelled to space and those that never left. (File Photo)

Hundreds of grape seeds from Texas are heading to the International Space Station, where they will spend around six months exposed to cosmic radiation before returning to Earth to be planted. Later, scientists will study the effect of space on them.

The experiment is part of the Texas A&M/Aegis Aerospace Multi-Use Space Platform Integrating Research and Innovative Technology, or TAMU-SPIRIT, a research mission designed to serve as a “satellite campus in space” that will host several experiments.

Once the grape seeds leave the Earth’s atmosphere, cosmic radiation can trigger genetic mutations. Researchers say the study will help them understand whether exposure to the harsh conditions of space can produce traits that make crops more resilient and adaptable, with potential applications for agriculture both on Earth and during future space missions.