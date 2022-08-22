scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Tasmanian tigers, mammoths: Are de-extinction projects human vanity?

Dodos playing in the park, woolly mammoths roaming the plains, Tasmanian tigers hunting in the hills? Experts weigh up the pros and cons of de-extinction.

An illustration of a tasmanian tigerTasmanian tigers have been extinct since the 1930s. (Image credit: Ken Welsh/Design Pics/picture alliance)

You might have heard of the project to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction. In 2021, the Texas-based biotechnology company Colossal announced their plans to use genetic engineering to recreate the animal and return it to the Arctic tundra, its original natural habitat.

Mammoths aren’t the only de-extinction target of Colossal — they recently teamed up with scientists in Australia for the plan to bring back the Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine. The marsupial went extinct in the 1930s and was native to the island of Tasmania, where it had lived for around 2 million years.

The Tasmanian tiger projectis funded by a $5 million (€4.9 million) gift from philanthropists, who had been impressed by the scientists’ success in sequencing the genome of a museum specimen. The scientists will work with stem cells taken from the closest related living species, the fat-tailed dunnart, which they plan to convert to those of a Tasmanian tiger by using gene-editing technologies. If the conversion works, the stem cells can then be made into an embryo, which can either be grown in a lab or transferred to a surrogate dunnart mother.

Also Read |Digging Deep: Multiple comparisons exist between modern and ancient human genomes, reveals study

Scientists hope that establishing populations of animals like the Tasmanian tiger and woolly mammoth can help rebuild biodiversity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

De-extinction candidates

Colossal is not the only organization attempting to bring species back from extinction. Scientists have been trying to recover a range of extinct species after rapid advancements in cloning and stem-cell technologies.

Target species include the Aurochs, the ox-like animal depicted in the Lascaux cave paintings.

In fact, scientists have already brought back an animal from being extinct — but the success was short-lived. In 2003, cloning projects brought back the Pyrenean ibex, making it the first and only animal to successfully make it through the de-extinction process past birth. However, it lived for only seven minutes before succumbing to a lung defect, making it the sole species in history to go extinct twice.

Advertisement

The most promising de-extinction candidate is the passenger pigeon. Ongoing work from the non-profit organization Revive and Restore is creating a hybrid between the extinct passenger pigeon and its closest living relative, the band-tailed pigeon. The hybrid animal is expected to be ready in 2024 and released into the wild in North America in 2030.

De-extinction or conservation?

While de-extinction has been promoted as a visionary output of scientist advancements, experts also question whether it is a good idea. It’s hard to ignore that de-extinction projects are driven in part by human guilt for having caused many of these species to die out in the first place.

Conservationists point out that resources could be better spent conserving species currently alive at a time when more than 1 million species are at risk of going extinct, the majority due to human civilization.

Advertisement

“Any sober look at the situation, and you see that huge amounts of money are being diverted away from conservation programs,” Faysal Bibi, a paleontologist at the Museum of Natural History in Berlin, told DW.

Bibi also highlighted real concerns about the sustainability of de-extinction.

“If we did manage to bring back mammoths, how much conservation work would be needed to make these animals survive in the wild? It would surely divert attention away from conservation and rewilding efforts of other animals like wolves or bears,” said Bibi.

There is hope, however, that de-extinction projects like those from Colossal might build support for conservation efforts for animals that still live on our planet.

“De-extinction is part of human ingenuity and curiosity to push boundaries, and this should be celebrated. It might also hold some political selling power for conservation. De-extinction has pros and cons, and we need a certain amount of healthy skepticism,” Bibi said.

Advertisement

De-extinction technologies can help conservation projects
One of the benefits of de-extinction is that technologies for bringing back animals that died out are also being used in conservation projects to boost the numbers of critically endangered animals. High priority species include the northern white rhinoceros, of which there areonly two individuals left.

In 2020, the first clone of the Przewalski’s horse was born at San Diego Zoo. The species is extinct in the wild and the 2,000 remaining individuals in zoos and reserves descend from only 12 wild ancestors. Such restricted breeding means the species is at risk of low genetic diversity, harming the chances of survival if rewilded.

Advertisement

Parts of the clone’s DNA are from frozen samples of a wild Przewalski’s horse stallion. The were fused with an egg from a female domestic horse.

“Now, the [de-extinction process] is contributing to reversing losses of genetic diversity and contributing to population sustainability,” Oliver Ryder, director of genetics at the San Diego Zoo Global, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The hope is that biotechnologies like these can be used as one initiative alongside major social and political conservation programs to save more species from going extinct.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:05:18 am
Next Story

Pune Rural police arrest man for ‘raping minor’; probe on

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

4

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

5

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement