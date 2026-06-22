Swimming versus running: Which is better for your heart health? New study offers answers

The results showed that both running and swimming improved heart health compared to no exercise at all. But the swimming group showed bigger changes in both the structure and function of the heart. (AI-generated image/Canva AI)

Running and swimming are both widely recognised as effective forms of endurance exercise for improving heart health. However, a new study published in the Scientific Reports journal suggests that swimming may produce stronger heart adaptations than running under experimental conditions.

The study is making waves by suggesting swimming might actually be better for your heart than running. But before runners ditch their shoes and dive into the pool, it’s worth slowing down and looking at what the researchers actually found.

Methodology

The researcher used rats, and they split the animals into three groups. One did not exercise at all, another followed a running routine, and the third did a swimming routine. Both exercise groups trained for the same amount of time, so the researchers could fairly compare the two activities.