scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

Wake up and smell the ‘sustainable’ coffee produced in Finnish lab

In Europe, lab-grown coffee would need to be approved as "Novel Food" before being marketed.

By: Reuters | Helsinki (finland) |
October 14, 2021 1:06:43 pm
vttresearch coffeeCoffee cell cultures (right) and roasted coffee produced by VTT's cellular agriculture method (vttresearch.com)

With climate change threatening traditional coffee farming, Finnish scientists say they have produced coffee from cell cultures with an aroma and taste resembling the real thing.

The VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland may have come up with a more sustainable alternative to growing coffee beans by floating cell cultures in bio-reactors filled with a nutrient medium used to make various animal- and plant-based products.

Heikki Aisala, the VTT researcher in charge of evaluating the process, said cups of cellular coffee probably could not pass standard taste tests just yet, but had lots of potential for a multi-billion-dollar global industry.

Also read |Plant-based and lab-grown meat: an Indian opportunity

“Not like of course 100%. It tastes like a combination of different types of coffees. We’re not there yet with the commercial variety, but it certainly does resemble coffee at the moment,” said Aisala.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

VTT Research Team Leader Heiko Rischer said lab-grown cell cultures offered a more sustainable way to make coffee, given that because of high demand, countries were devoting ever larger tracts of land to grow coffee beans, leading to deforestation.

Read more |Lab-grown meat: Cleared in Singapore, an emerging alternative worldwide

Rischer said the environmental benefits of lab-grown coffee included reduced use of pesticides and fertilizer and less need to ship coffee beans long distances to markets. In Europe, lab-grown coffee would need to be approved as “Novel Food” before being marketed. But will discriminating coffee aficionados drink it?

Satu, a barista at a Helsinki coffee shop, thinks so. “I think some day we’re going that way because of all the natural coffee sources vanishing, so we have to move along…If it tastes good and the aroma is coffee based, so why not? I think it’s possible,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement