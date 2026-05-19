Radioactive stardust from ancient supernovae found trapped in Antarctic ice: Study

Reportedly, the researchers analysed around 300 kg of Antarctic ice dating back between 40,000 and 80,000 years.(Photo AI generated)

Radioactive stardust left behind by ancient stellar explosions has been discovered trapped in Antarctic ice. Researchers say these cosmic remnants act as valuable clues, helping scientists piece together the early history of our solar system.

Across the universe, enormous interstellar clouds made of dust particles, plasma, and gas drift between the stars. Our solar system is reportedly moving through one such cloud named the Local Interstellar Cloud. And, as these clouds travel through space, they can gather matter, some of which may eventually reach Earth.

In a new study, researchers examined some of this material and discovered a radioactive form of iron known as iron-60, a byproduct of ancient supernova explosions, that had become trapped in the cloud and ended up embedded deep within Antarctic ice.