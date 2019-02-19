Super Snow Moon 2019 Date and Time: February’s Supermoon is biggest of 2019

Super Snow Moon February 2019 Date and Time in India: On February 19, 2019, there will be another Supermoon visible, and this one is also being referred to the ‘Super Snow Moon.’ Tonight’s full moon is when Earth’s satellite is closest in its orbit point, which makes it appear bigger and brighter.

According to NASA, on February 19, the Moon will be full only six hours after it reaches the perigee distance of its orbit. This will make it brightest and largest full Moon of the year.

For those wondering why the term ‘Snow’ has been added to the Supermoon, this is because full moons in February are referred to a Snow moons by Native Americans and this is also listed in the Farmer’s Almanac. The reason being that in February there is heavy snowfall in North America, so a full moon at this time was referred to as a ‘Super Snow Moon.’ In fact each month’s full moon has a different name depending on the culture.

Super Snow Moon: Timings for India

The Supermoon will be visible at its peak at Tuesday morning at 10:54 am Eastern Standard Time in the US. In India, this Super Snow Moon will be visible at 9.30 pm. The Super Snow Moon will ensure that the Moon is bigger and brighter in the night sky. Depending on the visibility, those living in India should be able to see the Supermoon tonight.

Why is it called a Supermoon

When a full moon coincides with perigee, it is referred to as a Supermoon. Full moons take place once a month, and in this when the whole Moon is being illuminated by the sunlight.

In a Supermoon phenomena, not only is there a full moon, but the Earth’s satellite is at the closest point in its orbit around the planet. The Moon also appears 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter.

As NASA’s website explains, the term ‘Supermoon’ was actually coined in 1979. The average distance of the perigee is around 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers) from Earth.

When the Moon is at its farthest point in this ellipse, it is called the apogee, which is about 253,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth on average. The Moon’s orbit around the Earth has an oval or elliptical shape.