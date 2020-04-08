Missed the Super Pink Moon? Here’s a list of all the lunar events lined up for 2020

Here’s a list of all the lunar events happening in 2020. (Image: Pixabay) Here’s a list of all the lunar events happening in 2020. (Image: Pixabay)

When a Full Moon or New Moon occurs during perigee (the closest approach of Moon to Earth), it is called a Super Moon. Recently we witnessed the Super Pink Moon, which is a Super Moon event but since it occurred in the month of April, it was called Super Pink Moon since the Full Moon in the month of April is known as Pink Moon as per the native American culture.

Unfortunately, there will be no other Super Moon this year because the only other such event happened on March 9, 2020. However, there are still some lunar events lined up for the year.

Micro Moon

A Micro Moon is the opposite of the Super Moon. It occurs when a Full Moon or a New Moon coincides with apogee— the point in the Moon’s orbit that is farthest away from Earth. Opposite to a Super Moon, the Micro Moon appears smaller than usual and is the least bright since it is further away than its usual distance from Earth.

In India, you can witness the Micro Full Moon on October 2 as well as on October 31, 2020. The first Micro Moon of the year was a Micro New Moon which occurred on March 24.

Blue Moon and Black Moon

Just like the Pink Moon, the Blue Moon and Black Moon have nothing to do with colour. As per timeanddate.com, the third New Moon in a season with four New Moons is called a Black Moon and you can spot one on August 19, 2020. The second Full Moon in a month with two Full Moons is called a Blue Moon and you can see one on October 31, 2020.

Lunar eclipses

The year 2020 has been listed to hold four lunar eclipses– one of which has already occurred in January. The upcoming lunar eclipses are all penumbral ones just like the one that passed and will occur in June, July, and November. In India, you can only witness the lunar eclipse happening on June 5-6, 2020. You can read about the timing and everything else about the upcoming lunar eclipses here.

