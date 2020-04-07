Super Pink Moon: What is it, how to watch, India timing and more

When and where to watch the Super Pink Moon (Image: Pixabay) When and where to watch the Super Pink Moon (Image: Pixabay)

Super Pink Moon April 2020 Date, Timings in India: April is the month when celestial events are lined up one after another starting with the Super Pink Moon tomorrow. While you are stuck at home during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, you can gaze upon it from your balcony or rooftop.

What is a Super Moon?

When a Full Moon takes place at perigee — the closest approach of Moon to the Earth’s orbit — it is known as the Super Full Moon or simply the Super Moon.

What is a Pink Moon?

According to the old Native American culture, the Full Moon in the April month is called the Pink Moon. The name Pink Moon comes from the pink flowers known as Wild Ground Phlox or Moss Phlox that bloom in spring in North America and cover the ground like a pink blanket around the time of April’s Full Moon.

What is a Super Pink Moon?

Since the upcoming Super Moon or the Perigean Full Moon is happening in the month of April, it is being called as the Super Pink Moon. Although, it’s just a name and does not have anything to do with the colour.

Where to see the Super Pink Moon?

In India, the Super Pink Moon will be visible on April 8, 2020, at 8:05 am in the morning. It will appear the brightest and look a lot bigger than usual. Remember to follow social distancing norms while you feast on the Super Moon of April 2020.

