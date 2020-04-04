Super Pink Moon coming in April: When, where to watch during lockdown

Super Pink Moon is a perigean full moon. (Representational image: Klaus Stebani/Pixabay) Super Pink Moon is a perigean full moon. (Representational image: Klaus Stebani/Pixabay)

While you are stuck at home during the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a celestial event known as the Super Pink Moon is here that you can gaze upon from your balcony or rooftop.

When a Full Moon takes place at perigee (Moon’s closest approach to Earth’s orbit), it is called a Super Full Moon or simply the Super Moon. Also, since the full moon of April is generally called the Pink Moon according to the old Native American culture, the upcoming Perigean Full Moon is being called as the Super Pink Moon.

Also read | Meteorite found to have superconducting alloy for the first time ever

According to timanddate.com, The name Pink Moon comes from the pink flowers that bloom in spring in North America. The Wild Ground Phlox or Moss Phlox cover the ground like a pink blanket around the time of April’s Full Moon.

When and where to watch the Super Pink Moon

The moon on April 7 will be the brightest and look a lot bigger than usual. It will be best to view the Moon when it rises on the eastern horizon. The timings to watch the Pink Moon vary by time zone.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

In India, you can watch the Super Pink Moon on April 8, 2020, at 8:05 am in the morning. Try to find a spot with an unobstructed view while following social distancing and the lockdown rules.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd