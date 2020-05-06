Super Flower Moon 2020 LIVE Updates: Date, Timings in India, How to Watch Live Streaming of Full Moon Today in India

Super Flower Moon 2020 LIVE Updates: A month after the Super Pink Moon, you have the chance to witness another supermoon. On May 7, 2020, the moon in the sky will be the Super Flower Moon, which will be the fourth and the last supermoon of the year 2020.

According to NASA, the Super Flower Moon will reach peak illumination at 4.15 pm IST on Thursday. During this time, the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual as it will be near perigee— the closest approach of Moon to the Earth.

The full moon of May is known as the Flower Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Full Moon of May is called Flower Moon because, in most areas, flowers are abundant everywhere at this time of the year. It is also known as Full Corn Planting Moon as well as the Milk Moon.

Since this full moon will also be a supermoon, it is being called the Super Flower Moon. The term “supermoon” was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and it refers to either a new or full moon that occurs within 90 per cent of perigee. Here’s a list of all Lunar events in 2020.

