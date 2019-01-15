Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse next week: Date, timings, visibility in India

Super Blood Wolf Moon lunar eclipse will take place on January 20 and 21. The phenomenon wherein the Moon will appear reddish and closer to Earth will last for close to three and a half hours. Stargazers will view a trifecta of events which includes a total lunar eclipse, super blood moon, and a “wolf” moon. However, the Super Blood Wolf Moon will not appear in most parts of Asia including India.

The upcoming total lunar eclipse of January 20 and 21 will be the last total lunar eclipse with the next scheduled to happen on May 29, 2021. Prior to this, a lunar eclipse took place on July 27 last year. We take a look in detail the date, timings, and more of the Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse and where will it be visible:

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse: Date and Timings

Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible from across different parts of the world on January 20 and 21. The entire phenomenon, which includes total as well as partial lunar eclipse will last for about three and a half hours.

The total lunar eclipse will start at 11:41 pm ET on January 20, which is around 10:11 am on January 21 in India. However, it will not be visible from India.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse: Where will it be visible?

Super Blood Wolf Moon of January 20 and 21 can be viewed from across Americas, Greenland, Iceland, western Europe, and western Africa. People in eastern Africa and eastern Europe will only get to see the partial lunar eclipse.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse: What is it?

A total lunar eclipse always takes place when there is a full Moon. During this phenomenon, the Sun, Earth and the Moon are perfectly lined up with the Earth blocking the Sun’s light from falling directly on the Moon. However, the little light that manages to pass from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere lit up the Moon’s surface and makes it look red.

It is due to the red appearance of the Moon during the total lunar eclipse that it is called Super “Blood” Moon. Since the Moon is closer to the Earth than usual, it also appears larger and brighter. Wolf Moon is the name given by native Americans to a full moon that appears in the middle of winter.