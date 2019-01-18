Super Blood Wolf Moon, Lunar Eclipse on January 20-21, 2019: Timings, how to watch and more

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse January 2019 Date and Time: The only total lunar eclipse for 2019 will take place on the night January 20 to January 21.

The eclipse is also being called as a ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’, and will start at 7.34 pm Pacific Standard Time on January 20, which converts to 9:00 am IST (January 21). However, India will not be able to witness this lunar eclipse.

Where will the total lunar eclipse of January 2019 be visible?

According to NASA, if the skies are clear the eclipse will be visible across North America, South America, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Britain, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, France and Spain. The rest of Europe and Africa will also get a glimpse of the Super Blood Wolf Moon. The eclipse will not be visible to people in India and other Asian countries.

The website timeanddate.com is running a livestream for the lunar eclipse, which you can watch on January 20, 2019. However, there is no official livestream as such from NASA.

What is the total lunar eclipse? Why is it also called a Super Blood Wolf Moon?

The eclipse is being called Super Blood Wolf Moon. This is called as a ‘Supermoon’ because during this the Moon is at its closest distance to the Earth in the orbit and this point is known as the “perigee”.

In a supermoon, our planet’s satellite appears 14 per cent larger and almost 30 per cent brighter in the sky.

The reason this is called a Blood Moon is because during a total lunar eclipse, the moon appears to take a reddish colour, hence the name Blood Moon.

So why does the Moon appear red? During the lunar eclipse, the Moon is blocked from the sunlight since the Earth is in the way. Instead of reflecting sunlight as the Moon would have done at any other point, the Earth casts a shadow on the satellite.

However not all sunlight is blocked, and because the Earth’s atmosphere allows the red wavelength light to pass through, the Moon reflects those and appears to have a reddish colour. This is because red light has a longer wavelength and can travel a longer distance, rather than blue light, which the Earth’s atmosphere filters out.

Finally, this is called a Wolf moon is a part of tradition of referring to January’s full moon. There’s no actually wolf connection to the moon here.

How long will the total lunar eclipse last?

The total lunar eclipse, which is also being called as a Super Blood Wolf Moon, will last around one hour and two minutes. This is peak eclipse or the greatest eclipse period, which is when Moon comes closest to the axis of Earth’s shadow.

The entire eclipse will start at 7:34 p.m. PT and last till 10.50 pm PST and this includes partial and total eclipse. The peak eclipse will start at 8.41 pm PST and end at 9.43 pm PST. For India, this comes to 10.11 AM on the morning of January 21 and ending at 11.13 am IST on January 21.