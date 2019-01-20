Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019 Live Stream: When, Where and How to Watch total lunar eclipse live online in India

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019, Chandra Grahan January 2019 Timings in India, Live Stream: The Super Blood Wolf Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse, will take place Sunday. It will be seen on January 20 and January 21 and will be visible around the world including North America, Central America, and South America. However, a total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India.

What is the Super Blood Wolf Moon and why is it called that?

You need to know that an eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow, and the Sun, Moon and Earth lineup in space. Super Blood Wolf Moon is a lunar eclipse that will last 62 minutes. The moon will appear to glow like a red ball – the result of sun scattered and refracted around Earth, according to Space.com.

Due to all lunar events happening at once and perhaps the reason this moon is called January wolf super moon, or some variations of that. Historically the term “full wolf moon” was used by Native Americans.

The term ‘Blood Moon’ comes from the eclipse that’s expected to happen just before the full moon. Many also say that the term blood moon comes from the colour of the eclipsed moon. Expect the colour of this moon to be the dark reddish orange. According to NASA, the colour depends on the amount of dust and clouds in the atmosphere.

When is it and can you view it?

According to a National Geographic report, the eclipse is expected to be visible from the part of North, South and Central Americas and some parts of Western Europe. Unfortunately, Australia and Asia, including India, will miss the eclipse. In North America, the eclipse will begin from 11:41 pm ET on January 20, which translates to 10:41 am on January 21 (Monday) in India. It is expected to end at 11:13 am IST on Jan 21. For the first time, a total lunar eclipse will be visible entirely in the US since 2010.

In case you are interested to watch the eclipse, timeandate.com is running a live stream. However, there is no official live stream available from NASA.