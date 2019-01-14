Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019 Date and Time: All you need to know

Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse January 2019 Date and Time: Stargazers around the world will be able to view a trifecta of events on January 20 and 21 this year which includes a total lunar eclipse, super blood moon and a “Wolf Moon”, also known as Super Blood Wolf Moon.

The Super Blood Moon, a phenomenon wherein the Moon appears particularly large and bright with a reddish glow, will appear in the night sky around much of the world on January 20 and 21. Wolf Moon is the name given by native Americans to a full moon that appears in the middle of winter.

Also, this is the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021. The previous lunar eclipse took place on July 27 last year.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse: What is it?

Super Blood Moon happens during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth passes in between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the Sun’s light from falling directly on the Moon. However, the little light that manages to pass from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere lit up the Moon’s surface and makes it look red.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth and the Moon are perfectly lined up. Also, a lunar eclipse only takes place when there is a full Moon.

The Moon appears larger and brighter during a Super Moon given it is closer than usual to the Earth.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse: Where all will it be visible?

This rare event will not be visible from across most parts of Asia, including India, though it can be viewed from across Americas, Greenland, Iceland, western Europe, and western Africa.

People in eastern Africa and eastern Europe will only get to see the partial lunar eclipse.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse: What are the timings?

The total lunar eclipse will start at 11:41 pm ET on January 20, which is around 10:11 am on January 21 in India. This phenomenon will last for 62 minutes.

The entire event, which includes total as well as partial lunar eclipse will reportedly last for three and a half hours.