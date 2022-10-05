Study tracks new source for radio emissions from black hole core

A group of Indian astronomers has claimed to have found clues of possible sources for origin of radio emissions emerging from central regions of black holes. Some of the black holes emit radio emissions, but their source has largely been not fully understood.

Though many previous studies have linked multiple sources for the emissions, this new study has found energy from the accretion disk to be powering the radio signals rather than the rotational energy from the spin of the black holes, as previously believed.

The findings of this joint-study, conducted by researchers from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Indian Institute of Astrophysics , IITs-Guwahati and Indore along with Xiamen University, China, was recently published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.