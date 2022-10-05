scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Study tracks new source for radio emissions from black hole core

Though many previous studies have linked multiple sources for the emissions, this new study has found energy from the accretion disk to be powering the radio signals rather than the rotational energy from the spin of the black holes, as previously believed.

Some of the black holes emit radio emissions, but their source has largely been not fully understood.(Representational Image: Getty/Thinkstock)

A group of Indian astronomers has claimed to have found clues of possible sources for origin of radio emissions emerging from central regions of black holes. Some of the black holes emit radio emissions, but their source has largely been not fully understood.

Though many previous studies have linked multiple sources for the emissions, this new study has found energy from the accretion disk to be powering the radio signals rather than the rotational energy from the spin of the black holes, as previously believed.

The findings of this joint-study, conducted by researchers from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Indian Institute of Astrophysics , IITs-Guwahati and Indore along with Xiamen University, China, was recently published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopperPremium
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopper

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:40:12 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: State to empanel firms for disaster mitigation steps

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement