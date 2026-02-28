Study reveals sex bias in Neanderthal-human interbreeding

Today, most people of non-African ancestry carry around two per cent Neanderthal DNA. These ancient traces are scattered across our genome, a reminder of encounters between the two groups roughly 50,000 to 60,000 years ago. (Image: Reuters)

A new study has shed light on a little-known chapter of human history – and it suggests that love and attraction may have shaped our DNA in surprising ways.

Researchers have found that when Neanderthals and early humans interbred tens of thousands of years ago, the pairings were heavily one-sided. Most unions appear to have been between Neanderthal men and human women.

The findings, published in the journal Science on Thursday, help explain a long-standing genetic mystery: why Neanderthal DNA is almost completely missing from the human X chromosome.

A genetic gap

Today, most people of non-African ancestry carry around two per cent Neanderthal DNA. These ancient traces are scattered across our genome, a reminder of encounters between the two groups roughly 50,000 to 60,000 years ago.