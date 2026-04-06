Study of 1,700 languages uncovers hidden rules shaping how we speak

The data set included 1,700 languages worldwide and constituted one of the greatest attempts to prove or disprove the existence of common grammatical rules among diverse nations and regions. (Image: Max Planck Gesellschaft)

While languages spoken across the world vary greatly in terms of pronunciation and writing, it is clear from recent findings that there is method to this madness. After analysing more than 1,700 languages, researchers discovered that many of them have similar structures based on human psychology.

The findings challenge long-standing debates in linguistics and suggest that some “universal” grammar rules do, in fact, exist.

A global look at language

The study was carried out by an international team led by Annemarie Verkerk of Saarland University and Russell D. Gray of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany. The scientists used Grambank, which holds records for the greatest number of grammatical features ever assembled in one data set, to study 191 linguistic universal candidates.