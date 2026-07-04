Stronger chest, back muscles linked to lower heart attack risk, AI study finds

People with stronger, denser chest and back muscles may be significantly less likely to suffer a heart attack or die prematurely, according to a new study that used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse routine heart scans.
Researchers from the University of Edinburgh found that the quality of skeletal muscles, not their size, was closely linked to long-term cardiovascular health. The findings, published in the journal Radiology, suggest that muscle composition could become a new marker for identifying people at higher risk of heart disease.
The research analysed chest scans from 1,722 patients, most of whom were in their 50s and had undergone coronary CT angiography after experiencing chest pain. Using AI, researchers measured muscles, fat, bones and organs in the upper body, focusing particularly on muscles in the chest and back.
Instead of measuring muscle mass alone, the researchers examined skeletal muscle attenuation, which reflects muscle density. Denser muscle appears brighter on CT scans because it absorbs more X-Rays and generally contains less fat.
The analysis found that for every 10-point increase in muscle density, participants were 31 per cent less likely to experience a heart attack and 39 per cent less likely to die during the decade following their scan.
Interestingly, the overall size of a person’s muscles showed no meaningful association with heart attack risk or survival, indicating that muscle quality is more important than muscle bulk.
Although the study did not directly examine exercise habits, researchers believe people with denser muscles are likely to be more physically active and have stronger core muscles.
Professor Michelle Williams, the study’s senior author, said the findings were convincing enough to influence her own fitness routine.
She said she now goes to the gym twice a week and aims to walk for an hour daily, while also favouring activities such as cycling, Pilates and planks, which strengthen the chest, back and core muscles.
However, Williams cautioned that more research is needed to understand exactly how different types of exercise affect muscle density and whether improving muscle quality directly lowers the risk of heart disease.
The researchers believe AI-powered analysis of routine heart scans could eventually help doctors identify patients with poor muscle quality who may face a greater risk of cardiovascular disease.
Such patients could benefit from personalised exercise programmes, closer medical monitoring or earlier treatment with medications designed to reduce heart attack risk.
They also noted that participants with denser muscles were likely to be more physically active, reinforcing the well-established link between regular exercise and a healthier cardiovascular system.
While the research shows a strong association between muscle density and heart health, it does not prove that stronger chest and back muscles alone prevent heart attacks. Other lifestyle factors, including regular exercise, healthy eating and maintaining a healthy weight, may also contribute to both improved muscle quality and lower cardiovascular risk.
Even so, the study highlights a promising new way of using AI and existing medical scans to identify people who could benefit from earlier interventions, potentially improving long-term heart health outcomes.