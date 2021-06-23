Strawberry Moon to appear on June 24: India visibility, what is it, and how is it formed?

Strawberry Moon 2021 Date and Time: Get ready to witness Strawberry Moon on June 24, which is tomorrow. Though, the Moon won’t appear fully reddish or pink. The full moon in June or the last full moon of the Spring season is called Strawberry Moon and it will rise just when the sun will dip below the horizon. NASA says the full Moon will appear for about three days around this time, from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning.

When will the Full Moon appear in India?

According to NASA, the full Moon will be on June 24, 2021, and will occur opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:40 PM EDT. While this will be on Thursday for much of the Earth, from India Standard Time eastward to Line Islands Time, and the International Dateline, this will be on Friday morning. The Moon will appear full for about three days, from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning.

Strawberry Moon is also called “Honey Moon”

The Strawberry Moon has many nicknames and is also called Honey Moon, which is an old European name for June’s full Moon. It is called Honey Moon because it occurred when honey was ready to be harvested from hives to make mead.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name, Strawberry Moon, comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in northeastern North America.

As per NASA, some Europeans referred to this full Moon as the Rose Moon as people believe this name comes from the colour of the full Moon at this time of year. Some of the reports claim that this name comes from the roses that bloom this time of year.

How is Strawberry Moon formed?

NASA says “The orbit of the Moon around the Earth is almost in the same plane as the orbit of the Earth around the Sun. When the Sun appears highest in the sky near the summer solstice, the full Moon opposite the Sun generally appears lowest in the sky. Particularly for Europe’s higher latitudes, the full Moon nearest the summer solstice shines through more atmosphere than at other times of the year. This can give the full Moon a reddish or rose colour, mainly because it is the colour of the rising sun.”