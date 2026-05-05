Strange anti-matter ‘atom’ makes waves in new study

Scientists have confirmed that positronium, a fragile atom made of matter and antimatter, behaves as both a particle and a wave. (AI-generated image/ChatGPT)

Light and matter show wave-particle duality – that is, they exist both as particles and waves. Experiments in recent years have shown that anti-matter too exists as both particle and wave. But first, what is antimatter?

For many of us, anti-matter sounds like something from a sci-fi writer’s imagination. But antimatter is real – and stranger than any fiction.

Every particle of matter that exists has a mirror twin, identical in almost every way, but with an opposite charge. When the two meet, they end each other in a pure flash of energy.

Antimatter was first theorised nearly a century ago in a mathematical model; in four years, it passed into the scientific realm with the discovery of the positron, the electron’s antimatter twin.