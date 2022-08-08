Failure of maiden SSLV flight likely to affect US firm’s launch booking on ISRO rocket

August 8, 2022 1:36:19 pm
Failure of the maiden flight of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Sunday is likely to further delay a launch that was booked on the SSLV rocket by US space launch services firm Spaceflight Inc.
The SSLV received a commercial booking in 2019 from Spaceflight Inc in anticipation of the quick development of the rocket by ISRO. However, delays in its development on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and the failure of its maiden flight on Sunday may now result in Spaceflight Inc – which has a booking on the second development flight of the SSLV – having to wait longer for its commercial launch.
“All the stages performed normally. Both the satellites were injected. But, the orbit achieved was less than expected, which makes it unstable,” ISRO said Sunday after the maiden development flight of the SSLV – the SSLV-D1 – did not inject two satellites in an intended circular orbit of the earth. The maiden SSLV flight was carrying an Earth Observation Satellite EOS-2 weighing 137 kg and an Azaadisat cubesat weighing 8 kg.
On August 8, 2019, Spaceflight Inc announced that it had clinched a deal with an ISRO commercial arm (New Space India Ltd) for using the second developmental flight of the SSLV rocket (SSLV-D2) to launch a spacecraft for an “undisclosed US-based satellite constellation” customer.
Subscriber Only Stories
“SSLV is perfectly suited for launching multiple microsatellites at a time and supports multiple orbital drop-offs. We’re excited to add SSLV to our launch portfolio and manage many launches together — first to LEO (low earth orbit) mid-inclinations this year and SSO missions starting in the fall of 2020,” CEO and president of Spaceflight Curt Blake had said in 2019.
The SSLV is intended to cater to a market for the launch of small satellites into low earth orbits which has emerged in recent years on account of the need for developing countries, private corporations and universities for small satellites. The launch of small satellites has until now been dependent on `piggy-back’ rides with big satellite launches on ISRO’s work-horse, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has had over 70 successful launches. The launch of small satellites, as a consequence, has been dependent on the finalising of launch contracts for larger satellites by ISRO.
The new ISRO chairman S Somanath himself is credited with the design and development of the SSLV during his time as director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram since 2018. The launch of the maiden flight of the SSLV was scheduled for July 2019 before it got delayed.
The SSLV can carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg to a low earth orbit while the tried and tested PSLV can launch satellites weighing in the range of 1,000 kg. SSLV “is the smallest vehicle at 110-ton mass at ISRO. It will take only 72 hours to integrate, unlike the 70 days taken now for a launch vehicle. Only six people will be required to do the job, instead of 60 people. The entire job will be done in a very short time and the cost will be only around Rs 30 crore. It will be an on-demand vehicle,” former ISRO chairman K Sivan had stated in 2019 at the ISRO headquarters during an annual press conference.
Sivan had said in an industry meeting in 2019 that about 15 to 20 SSLVs would be required every year to meet the national demand alone. The development and manufacture of the SSLV is expected to create greater synergy between the space sector and private Indian industries – a key aim of the space ministry. Indian industry has a consortium for the production of PSLV and should come together to produce the SSLV as well once it is tested, ISRO has stated in the past.
One of the aims of the newly created ISRO commercial arm New Space India Ltd (NSIL) is to use research and development carried out by ISRO over the years for commercial purposes through Indian industry partners. “Manufacturing and production of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through technology transfer,” is one of the mandates of the new firm. There are more than 500 industries contributing to ISRO programmes at present, and more than half of the project budget outlay for space programmes flows to these industries.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bengaluru: Father, son held for killing Bihar man for stealing iron rods from shop
Meet Aarya Walvekar, the Indian-American teen who has been crowned Miss India USA 2022
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Arts Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score card to be released today at chseodisha.nic.in
Shekhar Kapur calls RRR maker SS Rajamouli ‘Golden Boy of Indian cinema’: ‘Such a learning process’
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal
10 named in FIR for entering Noida society without nod, assaulting cops and residents; 6 detained
Maharashtra: Names of Sena MLA Abdul Sattar’s daughters appear among TET scam beneficiaries
AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman removes toll plaza barrier amid ‘delay’, staff says he abused them
Middle-Class Love trailer: Anubhav Sinha’s Students of the Year are here to break free, fall in love
Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for molesting 2 girl students
Woman meets brother after 20 years. Their reunion video is making netizens emotional
JEE Main Result 2022: Check category wise cut-off list