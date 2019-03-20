Final Supermoon of 2019 on March 21, same day as Spring Equinox: How to watch, India timings, etc

Super Worm Equinox Moon March 2019 Date and Time, Live Stream: The full moon of March is special and rare as it is the last Supermoon of the year and it coincides with the Spring Equinox. The phenomenon is generally known as ‘Super Worm Equinox Moon’. According to timeanddate.com, it can be spotted at 7:12 am on March 21, in India.

According to Earthsky, this is the closest coincidence of a full moon with the spring equinox in 19 years. The last instance happened in March 2000. Also, the full moon and spring equinox won’t happen together again for 11 years, or until March 2030.

What is Spring Equinox?

The Equinox is the moment when the length of day and night become equal and the sun’s rays fall directly on the earth’s equator. At this time, the earth is neither tilted towards the sun nor away from the sun making the sunrise at due east and sunset at due west, with days and night counting roughly 12 hours each.

The word Equinox originated from two Latin words aequus (equal) and nox (night). The phenomenon happens twice a year– once as autumn equinox in September and the other in March as spring equinox.

With the Spring Equinox, the spring begins for the parts of the world in the northern hemisphere. Google has also dedicated a Doodle to mark the arrival of spring.

What is Supermoon, full moon and worm moon?

When the moon is at its closest point to the earth, it is called ‘perigee’ and when a full moon coincides with a perigee, it is called Supermoon.

During a Supermoon, the moon appears bigger and brighter than usual. To be precise, the moon’s closeness to Earth makes it look up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth, according to NASA.

As already mentioned, this full moon will mark the final Supermoon of 2019, when our natural satellite will be a few thousand kilometres closer to the earth than usual.

The full moon is also known as the worm moon in some parts of the world. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, In the past, tribes kept track of the season by giving distinctive names to each recurring full moon.

This name, worm moon, originated from there and it is called so because, in cold climates, the ground begins to warm up at this point and earthworms appear.