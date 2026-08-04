SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is on a crash course into Moon this week. Here’s why

While the collision won't be visible to most observers on Earth, researchers hope it will reveal new insights into lunar impacts and future Moon missions.(Image: Nasa)

A SpaceX rocket launched a year ago is set to crash into the Moon this week. The Falcon 9 rocket is predicted to slam onto the Moon’s surface, blasting out a crater about 89 feet wide at 2.35 am EDT on Wednesday (12.05 pm IST).

The rocket has been hovering aimlessly high above Earth’s orbit for more than 1.5 years. Statistically, the rocket was not supposed to end up this way.

Orbital event that redirected Falcon 9 towards Moon

The Falcon 9 was launched in January 2025 with two private robotic lunar landers as cargo. SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets are known for reusing the first stage, while the upper stages are typically single-use. In typical SpaceX launches, they deorbit the rocket stages and guide them back to a controlled area for recovery and destruction. The Falcon 9 does not have a similar case; it used up all the upper-stage fuel to get to the deployment point of rovers.