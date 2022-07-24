SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission

July 24, 2022 11:20:33 am
Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Friday broke its record for the number of rockets launched in a calendar year, topping last year’s slate of 31 missions amid a whirlwind campaign to launch its own internet satellites into orbit.
SpaceX’s 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users.
“Congrats to SpaceX team on record number of launches!” Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive, tweeted after the mission, which deployed 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The mission took off from the company’s California launchsite at the Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX so far has launched nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites to space.
Subscriber Only Stories
Friday’s mission keeps SpaceX on pace to reach its goal of 52 orbital missions by year’s end, nearly doubling its annual launch cadence with the reusable Falcon 9 that SpaceX says can be reflown up to 15 times.
A majority of those missions have been, and are scheduled to be in-house Starlink missions.
The company, founded by Musk in 2002 to normalize interplanetary travel, has in recent months shifted its focus from manufacturing Falcon 9 rockets to managing a fleet of those already built, investing heavily in infrastructure for refurbishing boosters under speedy timelines.
The company has applied the same strategy to its fleet of reusable Crew Dragons – gumdrop-shaped spacecraft that launch atop the Falcon 9 and ferry humans to orbit and the International Space Station.
SpaceX has launched Starlink satellites to space quicker than its rivals in the satellite internet race, such as satellite operator OneWeb, due in part to Falcon 9’s rapid reusability and the edge associated with using in-house rockets.
OneWeb, which is nearing completion of an internet constellation with fewer satellites, has launched its satellites on Russia’s Soyuz rocket. The company this year plans to use the Falcon 9 after canceling its Soyuz contract over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Latest News
An SC scheme on which Punjab backs Centre claims, its own dept contests
Cricket-loving fast bowler Anderson Peters beats Neeraj Chopra to take javelin gold
MHT CET 2022 admit cards released: Check how to download
Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304
Heads up, again: China set to launch space station module with giant rocket
Macron says Iran nuclear deal remains possible
‘Tiger state’ Madhya Pradesh records death of 27 big cats in 2022, highest in country
A step-by-step guide to Instagram Dual: The new reels format
1 dead, 6 injured after three-storey building collapses in Northeast Delhi
Japan: Shinzo Abe’s suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation
Not his usual one-and-done jobs. Neeraj Chopra had to dig deep to dig out silver at World Championships
Maharashtra: Matheran’s popular mini train may come back on track by 2022 end after three-year break