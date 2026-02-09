SpaceX to prioritise building self-growing city on moon, Musk says

Elon Musk said on Sunday that SpaceX has shifted its focus to building a “self-growing city” on the moon, which he said could be achieved in less than 10 years.

“That said, SpaceX ‍will ⁠also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years, but the overriding priority is ​securing the future of ‌civilization and the Moon is faster,” Musk added in an X post.

Musk’s ​comments echo a Wall Street Journal report on Friday, stating that SpaceX has told investors it would prioritise going to the moon first and attempt a trip to Mars at ‌a later time, targeting March 2027 for an uncrewed lunar landing.