SpaceX plans to build factories on the Moon, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk says SpaceX plans to send large amounts of equipment to the Moon, where robots could build factories, solar panels and radiators for a future AI satellite network.(Image: Nasa)

SpaceX plans to establish factories on the Moon and use robots to handle much of the construction work, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s first quarterly earnings call as a publicly traded company.

Musk explained that SpaceX intends to send large amounts of equipment and material to the lunar surface as it works towards an ambitious vision of manufacturing infrastructure beyond Earth.

“We are going to land a lot of tonnage on the moon. We’re going to build the factories on the moon. The robots will be helpful with that,” Musk said during the August 4 earnings call.

Factories could manufacture AI satellites

The proposed lunar factories would initially manufacture components for SpaceX’s Starmind artificial intelligence satellite constellation. SpaceX has outlined plans for a constellation of up to one million AI satellites, with the company eventually looking beyond Earth orbit.