SpaceX launches satellite servicing mission with 10-foot robotic arms

Northrop Grumman’s mission robotic vehicle will use 10-foot robotic arms to attach propulsion pods that can extend satellites’ operational lives by up to eight years.

By: Science Desk
3 min readJul 23, 2026 12:48 PM IST
A SpaceX Falcon rocket launches from its pad, representing one of the core businesses behind Elon Musk’s vast fortune. (Image: CCTV)A SpaceX Falcon rocket launches during a mission. Shares of SpaceX have fallen sharply from their post-IPO highs, contributing to a decline in Elon Musk’s net worth and ending his brief stint as the world’s first trillionaire. (CCTV Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

SpaceX has successfully launched a pioneering satellite servicing mission designed to extend the operational lives of ageing spacecraft in geostationary orbit. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on July 21 at 5.15 pm EDT (July 22, 2.45 am IST), carrying Northrop Grumman’s mission robotic vehicle (MRV) and three mission extension pods (MEPs).

The mission, known as MRV-MEP, is operated by SpaceLogistics, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman, and marks the first deployment of the company’s new satellite life-extension pods.

Robotic arms to install satellite ‘jetpacks’

The MRV is headed for geostationary orbit, roughly 35,786 km above Earth, where many communications, weather, and surveillance satellites operate. The spacecraft is equipped with two robotic arms measuring 10 feet each, developed by the US Naval Research Laboratory.

Once in orbit, the MRV will use these robotic arms to attach the three MEPs to separate satellites. The pods work as propulsion units, providing orbit control and momentum management, effectively extending a satellite’s operational life by up to eight years.

Also Read | SpaceX aborts Starship Flight 13 launch seconds before liftoff, targets retry next week

Australian satellite operator Optus has reserved one of the pods, while Intelsat will use the remaining two for its satellites.

Designed for future in-orbit servicing

Unlike previous satellite servicing missions, the MRV and the MEPs will travel separately before rendezvousing in geostationary orbit. The robotic vehicle will capture each pod, transport it to its designated client satellite, and attach it in space. After installing all three pods, the MRV will remain in orbit to support future servicing missions as additional extension pods become available.

Beyond installing MEPs, the MRV has been designed to relocate, inspect, repair and upgrade satellites already operating in orbit. The spacecraft also carries a Passive Refueling Module, the first refuelling interface standard approved by the US Space Force, enabling the robotic vehicle itself to be refuelled in space for longer-term operations.

Story continues below this ad

Builds on Northrop Grumman’s experience

The mission builds on Northrop Grumman’s earlier mission extension vehicle (MEV) programme. MEV-1, launched in 2019, became the world’s first commercial satellite servicing spacecraft after docking with Intelsat 901 in 2020. MEV-2 followed in 2020 and later docked with Intelsat 10-02 in 2021.

Also Read | SpaceX launches world’s first commercial nuclear-powered satellite

Unlike those earlier missions, which used a single servicing spacecraft to dock directly with client satellites, the MRV introduces reusable robotic servicing that can deploy multiple extension pods across spacecraft.

Final mission for veteran Falcon 9 booster

The Falcon 9 upper stage deployed the MRV around 35.5 minutes after liftoff, followed by the release of the three MEPs at 10-minute intervals. As the mission required additional performance to reach geosynchronous transfer orbit, SpaceX did not attempt to recover the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. The booster completed its 32nd and final flight, having previously supported missions including CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, SES-19, and 27 Starlink launches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments