SpaceX launches satellite servicing mission with 10-foot robotic arms

A SpaceX Falcon rocket launches during a mission. Shares of SpaceX have fallen sharply from their post-IPO highs, contributing to a decline in Elon Musk’s net worth and ending his brief stint as the world’s first trillionaire. (CCTV Photo)

SpaceX has successfully launched a pioneering satellite servicing mission designed to extend the operational lives of ageing spacecraft in geostationary orbit. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on July 21 at 5.15 pm EDT (July 22, 2.45 am IST), carrying Northrop Grumman’s mission robotic vehicle (MRV) and three mission extension pods (MEPs).

The mission, known as MRV-MEP, is operated by SpaceLogistics, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman, and marks the first deployment of the company’s new satellite life-extension pods.

Robotic arms to install satellite ‘jetpacks’

The MRV is headed for geostationary orbit, roughly 35,786 km above Earth, where many communications, weather, and surveillance satellites operate. The spacecraft is equipped with two robotic arms measuring 10 feet each, developed by the US Naval Research Laboratory.