SpaceX set to launch Starship test flight on May 20: Here’s all you need to know

SpaceX has said that the flight test is being conducted to test both pieces of the hardware in a simulated flight environment. (Image: SpaceX)

2026 could potentially be a big year for SpaceX as it looks to go public even as the commercial spaceflight company founded by Elon Musk in 2022 gears up for the launch of its gargantuan rocket called Starship, with a test flight scheduled for Wednesday, May 20.

This would mark the 12th overall launch of the world’s largest rocket since April 2023, and the first since October 2025.

Starship is currently parked on the launchpad of SpaceX’s headquarters in South Texas, United States. The upcoming launch is crucial as SpaceX is looking to have a lunar lander configuration of Starship ready for astronaut moon landings under NASA’s Artemis campaign.