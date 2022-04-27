scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

SpaceX Crew-4 mission launches successfully; astronauts settle in for ride to ISS

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom, successfully separated from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket and is now flying on its own.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
April 27, 2022 3:20:39 pm
A SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft carrying the Crew-4 astronauts launched successfully. (Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronaut mission for NASA has launched successfully launched atop the Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom by the crew, successfully separated from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket and is now flying on its own.

Meanwhile, the first stage of the reusable rocket successfully landed on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Astronauts aboard Freedom have settled in for a ride to the International Space Station, where they are scheduled to dock at 8:15 PM EDT on April 27 (5:45 AM IST on April 28).

Best of Express Premium

As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
More Premium Stories

Harrison Schmitt, the last person to step on the moon with the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, was at the Kennedy Space Center where he witnessed the successful launch.

Also Read |Astronomers observe gravitational waves giving high-speed kick to black hole

“The launch of the Falcon 9 and the Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS) was spectacular. Those of us who rode a Saturn V into space are a little jaded about the smaller rockets but still, it really was something, and onboard, was a geologist,” said Schmitt, speaking about the event after the launch on NASA’s official live stream.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Crew-4 flight carries mission commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and mission specialist Jessica Watkins (who is the geologist that Schmitt spoke of), all of whom are NASA astronauts. The flight also carries mission special Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency (ESA).

With this mission, Watkins will become the first African American woman to join a long-duration mission aboard ISS. Only seven other Black astronauts have boarded the space station since its inception over twenty years ago.

The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and the fifth SpaceX flight to carry NASA astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight to the space station in 2020.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement