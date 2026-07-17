SpaceX aborts Starship Flight 13 launch seconds before liftoff, targets retry next week

Starship Flight 13 was set to test Version 3 of the fully reusable rocket and deploy 20 next-generation Starlink satellites. (Image: Reuters)

SpaceX called off the launch of its Starship Flight 13 test mission just seconds before liftoff on Thursday, after an issue occurred during the ignition sequence of the rocket’s first-stage engines.

The launch attempt from the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas was scheduled for 6.45 pm EDT (04.15 am IST Friday) at the start of a 90-minute launch window. However, the countdown halted moments before launch as the vehicle’s 33 Raptor engines began firing up.

During the live webcast, SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said the company would investigate the cause of the last-second abort before deciding on the next launch attempt.

“We’ll take some time, dig into what triggered that abort once the booster was igniting to launch, and then we’ll figure out what our path forward is going to be,” Huot added.