SpaceX launches 60 satellites under 12th Starlink mission, claims 100Mbps download speeds

In initial tests of Starlink, the team has been collecting latency data and performing standard speed tests of the system (Source: SpaceX/Twitter)

On September 3, Space X launched its 12th Starlink mission successfully. The mission added 60 more satellites into Earth’s lower orbit. During the launch, SpaceX claimed that with the help of these satellites they have been able to record a downloading speed of more than 100Mbps.

With Starlink, SpaceX aims to launch close to 12,000 satellites into the lower orbits around our planet which will offer broadband coverage. According to Space X, the target is to provide high-speed internet to places where it has not been accessible before and at a reasonable price point as well.

Users will be able to access high-speed internet with the help of antennas on the ground. The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk described this as “UFO on a stick”. With the launch of 60 more satellites, SpaceX has been able to put a total of more than 700 satellites which is a larger number when compared to the 400 satellites needed for “initial operational capabilities”.

Kate Tice, a senior program reliability engineer at SpaceX, claimed during the launch broadcast that the download speeds were greater than 100 megabytes per second (Mbps). This claim was made after the early beta testing done by the employees using Starlink satellites.

“We’re checking how fast data travels from the satellites to our customers, and then back to the rest of the internet. Initial results have been good,” she said.

“Our network, of course, is very much a work in progress,” she noted. “And over time, we will continue to add features to unlock the full capability of that network.”

In 2020, Starlink will be targettting the Northern United States and Canada followed by expansion in populated parts of the world next year.

According to SpaceX, each satellite weighs 270 kg and boasts of a flat-panel design which helps in minimising volume and further allows the satellite to take advantage of the carrier rocket, Falcon 9.

