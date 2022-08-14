scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Space news weekly recap: SSLV maiden flight troubles to SpaceX replacing Russia

From the partial failure of ISRO's SSLV launch to space agencies look for alternatives to the Russian Soyuz engine, here is our weekly space news recap.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 14, 2022 6:27:22 pm
Small Satellite Launch Vehicle mission ferrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite before its launch. (Image credit: ISRO handout / PTI)

Last Sunday, ISRO’s maiden SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) mission lifted off successfully. But something went wrong almost immediately when ISRO chairman S Somnath announced that the SSLV D1 mission suffered data loss. Before long, ISRO announced that the two satellites deployed by the launch vehicle would not be useful because they were put into the wrong orbit. From the partially successful SSLV launch to a video from a Chinese space station, here is our weekly space news recap.

ISRO’s first SSLV launch was a partial success

ISRO’s first SSLV mission lifted off from the Sriharikota space port at 9.18 AM on Sunday, August 7 but jubilation in the mission control room quickly turned into panic as the mission suffered from “data loss.”

Also Read |ISRO says satellites launched by SSLV ‘no longer usable’: Top points to note

The SSLV rocket was carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-2 and student satellite AzaadiSAT. It went on to complete all stages of lift-off successfully apart from the terminal stage, which was when ISRO scientists observed the data loss. After that, when deploying the satellites, the launch vehicle placed them in a 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of a 356 km circular orbit.

ISRO announced that the two satellites would no longer be useful but PTI reported that Space Commission member A S Kiran Kumar said that SSLV D1 will not be a setback and that the space agency will soon attempt another flight. But before that, a committee will analyse the launch and make recommendations for improvements. ISRO will come back for another attempt with SSLV-D2 after implementing the recommendations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Also Read |Another SSLV flight soon: Space Commission member
Russian rocket launching with iranian satellite A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Iranian satellite “Khayyam” blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan August 9, 2022. (Image credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia launches Iranian satellite

A Russian rocket carrying an Iranian satellite reportedly launched successfully on Tuesday as both countries seek to build closer ties, faced with Western sanctions. Reuters reported that the remote sensing satellite called “Khayyam” was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome located in Kazakhstan at 11.22 AM GMT on Tuesday.

Tehran says the satellite is designed for scientific research, including radiation and environment monitoring for agriculture uses. Russia has been trying to deepen its ties with Iran since it began invading Ukraine on February 24. Tehran has rejected claims that Moscow can use the satellite to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, and said that Iran will have full control over it “from day one.”

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, U.S., April 17, 2019. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS)

Northrop chooses Firefly to replace Russian engines

Northrop Grumman had announced that it is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a new version of its Antares rocket after its Russian-made engines were cut off from the United States following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement
Also Read |Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares’ Russian engines

Antares is a rocket that NASA uses to ferry cargo to the International Space Station. The new version that is being jointly developed will use seven Miranda engines that Firefly is currently developing. The two companies will also later work on an entirely new launch vehicle.

A full moon behind the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft during testing for the Artemis I mission. A full moon behind the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft in this picture taken on June 14, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky)

NASA to roll out Artemis I spacecraft

NASA’s first Artemis mission is expected to launch no earlier than August 29, during which the space agency will send various science and technology payloads to the Moon ahead of sending the next crewed mission to Earth’s satellite. Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the moon. During the mission, the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket will carry ten shoebox-sized “CubeSats,” along with other science investigation payloads.

Also Read |NASA to roll out Artemis I spacecraft to launchpad and discuss science payloads

The American space agency is targeting the date of August 18 to move SLS and the Orion spacecraft to Launchpad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. NASA will livestream the link through its website and YouTube channel but ahead of that, it will hold teleconferences where it will discuss the Artemis I mission and ist scientific payloads.

Advertisement

Europe could turn to SpaceX

Reuters reports that the European Space Agency (ESA) is holding preliminary technical discussions with Elon Musk’s Space X. This could lead to the agency temporarily using one of SpaceX’s launchers after the blocking of access to Russia’s Soyuz rockets. Apart from SpaceX, the Japanese and Indian space agencies are also strong contenders to help the agency plug the temporary gap.

Also Read |Europe eyes Musk’s SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions

Until now, Europe has used the Italian Vega rocket for small payloads, Russia’s Soyuz for medium ones and the Ariane 5 for heavy missions. But since the development of Ariane 6, designed in two versions to replace both the Ariane 5 and Soyuz, has been delayed until next year, ESA needs a temporary replacement.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 06:27:22 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement