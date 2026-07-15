Space junk cloud discovered in key satellite orbit raises collision concerns

A new study has uncovered a hidden cloud of small space debris in geostationary orbit, one of the most valuable regions around Earth used by communications, weather, and broadcasting satellites. Researchers warn that these tiny fragments could pose a growing collision risk to spacecraft operating there.

Scientists from the University of Warwick in the UK discovered previously unseen debris measuring as small as 5 centimetres by reprocessing older telescope observations with advanced image-processing algorithms. The findings were published in the Journal of Astronautical Sciences.

Geostationary orbit sits around 36,000 kilometres above Earth, where satellites match the planet’s rotation and remain fixed over the same location. This unique position makes geostationary orbit ideal for television broadcasting, internet connectivity, weather forecasting, and Earth observation. However, the new research suggests the orbital region contains far more debris than earlier surveys detected.