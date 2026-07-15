Space junk cloud discovered in key satellite orbit raises collision concerns

A new study has uncovered a hidden cloud of small space debris in geostationary orbit, one of the most valuable regions around Earth used by communications, weather, and broadcasting satellites. Researchers warn that these tiny fragments could pose a growing collision risk to spacecraft operating there.
Scientists from the University of Warwick in the UK discovered previously unseen debris measuring as small as 5 centimetres by reprocessing older telescope observations with advanced image-processing algorithms. The findings were published in the Journal of Astronautical Sciences.
Geostationary orbit sits around 36,000 kilometres above Earth, where satellites match the planet’s rotation and remain fixed over the same location. This unique position makes geostationary orbit ideal for television broadcasting, internet connectivity, weather forecasting, and Earth observation. However, the new research suggests the orbital region contains far more debris than earlier surveys detected.
The team analysed archival observations captured by the Isaac Newton Telescope in La Palma, Canary Islands. By applying a technique known as blind stacking, researchers could identify faint debris trails that had previously gone unnoticed. The analysis revealed 25 additional debris tracks, with around 80 per cent linked to previously unknown objects.
According to the researchers, even tiny debris fragments can cause catastrophic damage. Objects travelling at several kilometres per second carry enormous kinetic energy, meaning a collision with a fragment just a few centimetres across could disable or destroy a satellite worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Unlike debris in low Earth orbit, which gradually falls back to Earth because of atmospheric drag, objects in geostationary orbit remain there for decades or even centuries. The lack of atmospheric resistance means every new fragment generated by collisions or satellite breakups continues to accumulate, increasing congestion in the region over time.
The concern is particularly significant because satellites operating in geostationary orbit are typically much larger and more expensive than those in low Earth orbit. Many feature solar arrays spanning 30 metres or more and are designed for operational lifetimes exceeding 15 years.
The researchers say the discovery highlights the need for better debris monitoring before launching new satellites into geostationary orbit. They also plan to analyse observations from additional telescopes worldwide to build a more complete picture of debris levels in the region.
As satellite operators continue deploying increasingly valuable spacecraft, the findings underline the growing challenge of managing orbital debris and protecting critical infrastructure in one of space’s busiest and most strategically important orbital corridors.