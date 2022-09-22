scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Astronauts share beautiful images of Soyuz launch taken from space

ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronaut Bob Hines shared beautiful images of the Soyuz launch taken from the International Space Station.

Soyuz launch captured from the International space stationThis image was taken by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoferotti. (Image credit: Samantha Cristoforetti/ESA/Twitter)

The International Space Station (ISS) received three new residents on Wednesday after a successful launch of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Kazakhstan. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronaut Bob Hines, who were already aboard ISS, shared beautiful images of the launch taken from the space station.

Cristoforetti shared two images on Twitter with the caption, “We had a spectacular view of the Soyuz launch! Sergey, Dmitry and Frank will come knocking on our door in just a couple of hours… looking forward to welcoming them to their new home.”Hines shared four images with the caption “Ever wonder what a [rocket] launch looks like from space? It’s amazing!! NASA astronaut Frank Rubio launched on a Soyuz just a few hours ago…now he’s at the front door of the space station awaiting hatch opening! Welcome aboard, Frank!”

Also Read |Saturn’s moon Enceladus more habitable than previously thought

American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were the two passengers on the Soyuz spacecraft. Rubio flew up on Soyuz under a new crew swap agreement between the United States and Russia. This agreement was signed in July despite tensions between both countries over Russia’s siege of Ukraine. Under the barter agreement, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will fly on a SpaceX rocket to the space station as part of the Crew-5 mission.

Until SpaceX started flying station crew from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in 2020, NASA astronauts used to routinely launch on the Russian Soyuz rockets. According to the AP, the last time a Russian launched from Florida was over 30 years ago. Kikina will change that when she will fly to the space station as early as October 3, along with one Japanese and two American astronauts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:24:54 pm
Next Story

Starting Monday, diversions in place at Delhi airport Terminal 1D

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement